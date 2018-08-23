ST. MARYS — A portion of Route 120 was closed Tuesday evening due to flooding when Elk Creek overflowed its banks on Brusselles Street.
Several streets in St. Marys were also flooded, including Fourth, Stackpole, State and Theresia streets.
“We are in recovery mode but we weathered the storm pretty well,” said Tim Pearson, city manager.
According to Pearson, street crews were out replacing washed-out berms and sweeping up debris.
Technicians were repairing street lights damaged by a power surge during the storm.
“There are a couple of street lights still flashing but most lights have been repaired,” said Pearson.
Many culverts were clogged with debris; some will need to be replaced.
The water in Elk Creek was so high that the water pushed heavy manhole covers completely out onto State Street. The manholes help keep storm water from entering the sewer system.
According to Pearson, this was a concern, but fortunately the system did not exceed its maximum capacity.
“The Crystal Fire Department was quite busy responding to water-related issues in the City of St. Marys yesterday,” St. Marys City Police Chief Tom Nicklas said Wednesday.
According to Pearson, the fire department did well in getting to all the residents who called in for assistance.
There were no accidents or injuries as a result of the storm and flooding, according to Nicklas.
