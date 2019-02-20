ST. MARYS — Plans for a park in downtown St. Marys are moving forward.
During his report at Monday night’s city council meeting, city Manager Tim Pearson announced city staff had met with the redevelopment authority on plans for the park, which will be located near the city parking garage. He noted the authority is moving forward with the demolition process for properties acquired as part of the park site. He noted the city is working to coordinate to get bids for work on the site out in a timely manner.
“We can hopefully have the park ready for grand opening this fall,” Pearson said.
Jim Wolf, park and recreation manager, provided an update for the council. The city is working on a single, comprehensive parks system.
Wolf announced the recreation board is working to gather information for a parks comprehensive plan.
Wolf also discussed running parks programs through an administrative parks coordinator position, rather than two assistants for programming. He said the move will partition the business end of running the parks and streamline coordination with college workers during busier summer months.
Joseph Meyer was reassigned to a city position on the airport authority after George Turbovich was appointed to the county at large position by the Elk County Commissioners. It was noted James Catalone was appointed to a Fox Township position previous moves by council had freed. Council has been working in recent months to align positions so that the government body that is supposed to appoint them is doing so. The board includes five city positions, in addition to a county position and a Fox Township position that had been held by city appointees.
Sally Geyer was appointed to the zoning hearing board as an alternate.
Council amended the city code relating to storm water management. The changes consisted of updates to language in the code.
Council ratified the agreement between the city and the non-uniformed employee’s union.
Council also discussed ticketing for quality of life ordinances, but made no decisions in the absence of multiple members and the solicitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.