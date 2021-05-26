DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for April.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
April
- DuBois Food Pantry — add shed roof over delivery area, 228 First St., DuBois — $1,500
- John and Melissa Wayne — 16x24 addition to house for bathroom and closet, East Sherman Avenue, DuBois — $61,400
- Charles Kutsel — front porch and roof, South Franklin Street, DuBois — $1,000
- Jacob Heigel — deck, First Street, DuBois — $4,000
- Kohlhepp Investment Co. — change of use, commercial recreation, 650 DuBois St., DuBois — $4,000
- Kohlhepp Investment Co. — 8x12 sign, 650 DuBois St., DuBois — $1,000
- Gaylon and Susan McClintick — relocate used mobile home, setup on piers, Spring Run Road, Weedville — $20,000
- Theodore and Cora Kline — sunroom addition for hot tub, fully enclosed, Red Oak Road, Weedville — $45,000
- DuBois Area School District — conference room and storage area, 520 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $50,000
- Charles Alsbaugh — demolition of blighted garage, Olive Avenue, DuBois — $2,500
- Jason and Carrie Senior — replace deck, Lakeview Drive, DuBois — $11,000
- Robert and Kathleen Ginther — 24x24 great room addition, Holly Drive, Falls Creek — $40,000
- Carrie and Randall Huff — 12x17 addition, River Road, Weedville — $35,000