DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for June and July.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
June and July
- Francis J. and Molly J. Chiodo — demolition and rebuild existing 8x10 addition, West Garfield Avenue, DuBois — $23,000
- Bret Zimmerman — 6-foot addition to porch, Green Glen Drive, DuBois — $4,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — demolition single family dwelling, 323 Patterson Ave., DuBois — $14,000
- DuBois Area High School — boiler replacements, 404 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $386,000
- Norman Schaffer — extend front porch and add roof, McClure Street, DuBois — $5,000
- DuBois Regional Medical Center — sprinkler system install in new addition, 535/603 Sunflower Drive, DuBois — $185,000
- LaBue Printing Inc. — change office into hair salon, 140 McCracken Road, DuBois — $5,000
- Angelo and Nancy DeFazio — replacement of front porch, West Washington Avenue, DuBois — $3,000
- Beverly Whitmyer — shed roof over patio, West Sherman Avenue, DuBois — $20,000
- Charles A. Nicastro — replace front porch, Locust Street, DuBois — $2,500
- Xylem Inc./Sensus Metering System — bathroom remodel, office space turned into conference room, 805 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $289,000
- DuBois Area School Administrative Building — new signage, EMC 10’x12’3”, 500 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $77,000
- Linda Hallowell — new deck/porch with railing and steps, First Street, Falls Creek — $13,500
- Jared S. and Melanie A. Kozak — deck with roof, West DuBois Avenue, DuBois — $12,500
- Kurt J. Colberg — 21-foot above-ground pool, West Washington Avenue, DuBois — $2,800
- Kathleen Salada — demolition of garage that was damaged by storm, West DuBois Avenue, DuBois — $1,000
- Kevin Pringle — emergency demolition of building, 40 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $10,000
- City of DuBois Redevelopment Authority — demolition of single family dwelling blighted property, 142 E. Park Ave., DuBois — $5,000
- Dawson Acres LLC. — change interior layout for doctor’s office, 801 1/2 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $20,000