DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for May.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
May
- Piperjack LLC — non-illuminated awning, 128 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $3,700
- Falls Creek Presbyterian Church — signage, 220 Main St., Falls Creek — $1,500
- Mona Lou Boring — deck treated deck, Maple Avenue, DuBois — $2,500
- Alice and Angie Allshouse — install new modular home on crawl space, Washington Avenue, Falls Creek — $172,795
- James Carlson — two-story addition to house, Grant Street, Byrnedale – $25,000
- Brandon Ferut — above ground pool, Love Street, DuBois — $1,500
- Andrea Torrell and Robert Laska — two additions and deck, Love Street, DuBois — $50,000
- Thomas Yanak — garage, Josephine Road, Jay Township, Elk County — $50,000
- Edward and Peggy Webster — replace deck, Maple Avenue, DuBois — $6,000
- Paul Bojalad — remove and replace porch and roof, South Avenue, DuBois — $4,000
- DuBois Regional Medical Center — fire alarm installation in addition, 535 Sunflower Drive, DuBois — $19,000
- Danny Caine and Jennifer Vacco — install roof mount solar modules, grid tied 6.6 kw installation and battery, East Sheridan Avenue, DuBois — $63,000
- Charles and Shelly DeLullo — new signage, 306 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $33,000
- Roy Properties — repair deck and steps, West Long Avenue, DuBois — $2,800