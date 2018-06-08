DuBOIS — The City of DuBois is cracking down on unkept properties, issuing a number of non-traffic citations before District Judge Patrick Ford, DuBois.
The following individuals have been charged:
John Kurt Smith, 53, 502 Orient Ave., who was put on notice May 4 via certified mail and issued a violation ticket about an inoperative, unlicensed vehicle on his property which is in violation of the city code. The vehicle has been removed but the $50 ticket has not been paid, according to the citation.
Todd W. English, 33, 1328 Carrs Hill Road, Clearfield, was cited May 21 for not cutting grass and weeds on the property located at 429 Pifer St., DuBois. His property was posted May 14 and May 21 but nothing has been done, the citation stated.
Kayla Pote, 6016 Sunlight Mountain Road, Spotsylvania, Pa., was cited for not cutting grass and weeds on a property, which was posted May 17. Nothing has been done.
Jennifer Sigvaldsen, 34, 325 S. Highland St., DuBois, was cited for not cutting grass and weeds on her property. She was put on notice via violation ticket handed to her at the property about the grass and weeds in excess of 6 inches tall. The grass and weeds were cut but the violation ticket of $25 was not paid. A second violation for accumulating rubbish or garbage on the outside of the property was also filed on May 14.
Amos Jones, 316 S. State St., DuBois, was cited May 15 for not cutting grass and weeds in front of his house. Jones cut some of the grass but has not paid the ticket, the citation said.
Gregory Moore, 68, 201 Juniata St., DuBois, was cited May 10 for not keeping the property maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary condition, the citation stated. A ticket was posted on the door to clean up property. He was also cited for not cutting the grass and weeds. Nothing has been done.
Stacey M. Donahue, 32, 416 W. Spruce Ave., DuBois, has been cited for not cutting the weeds and grass on her property. She was also cited for not keeping the property maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary condition.
Nancy Boyer, 108 Grant St., DuBois, was cited May 10 for not keeping the grass and weeds below 6 inches. She was also cited May 10 for not keeping the property maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary condition, the citation said.
Zachary A. Lewis, 26, 212 S. Main St., DuBois, was cited for not cutting weeds and grass on the property on May 17.
