DuBOIS — City of DuBois residents are reminded that a refuse dumpster is placed at the City Garage, 10 Parkway Drive, on the first Wednesday of each month, 7 a.m.–3 p.m., starting Wednesday, Oct. 7 for the winter months.
The dumpster is provided free of charge by Advanced Disposal, Inc. for City of DuBois residential customers only.
Please make sure to bring a driver’s license and latest water bill as proof of residency in the City of DuBois. Only a City of DuBois resident, with an account in good standing with Advanced Disposal, is permitted to dispose of items. Owner/resident, must be present to dispose of items.
Advanced Disposal provides containers for the City of DuBois residents to bring bulk waste items. Bulk items are limited to furniture, carpet, and general refuse. One load per month/per resident is allowed.
No businesses are allowed to dump – residential customers only – if you are exempt from having residential service due to having a business, persons cannot bring anything here to dispose of.
They will also accept electronic items such as televisions, computers, monitors, etc. along with an appliance with or without freon. These items are limited to one of each type per month.
Items which are not accepted are:
- No construction or building materials of any kind. This includes wood, dry wall, shingles, awnings, etc. (Anything torn down/apart in or outside of home.)
- No tires.
Those who are not a City of DuBois resident, but are in good standing with Advanced Disposal, will receive a bill for the service to be charged at the city’s discretion.
All requirements mentioned above will be strictly enforced by having a representative to oversee the use of the dumpster.