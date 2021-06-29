DuBOIS — The City of DuBois offices and city garage will be closed on Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day observance, but will reopen on Tuesday, July 6.
Non-emergency calls will be taken by the police department at 800-689-3535 or for an emergency, Dial 9-1-1.
The mayor, council and city manager would ask that you would take a moment during your celebrations to think of the many men and women that have sacrificed for your freedom. If you see a serviceman, veteran or their families, thank them for their service.