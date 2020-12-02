DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has received a $190,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to purchase a logger system which will help detect water leaks, according to Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Suplizio explained that loggers will be put into the city’s water valve system to help detect water leaks throughout the water system.
“Every year we have to report our water usage and our water losses to the Susquehanna River Basin and to Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection,” said Suplizio. “And we have to keep that down as best as possible. This is new technology out and we want to do this to minimize the water loss in the entire system.”
Once the leaks are detected, Suplizio said the leaks will have to be fixed.
The grant is from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Small Water and Sewer Grant Program.
“We hope to start this program in the very near future,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio noted the project is not something the community will notice.
“It won’t affect any service in your water system or anything like that,” said Suplizio. “But what it does is it’ll send a signal back to the city building, which we will monitor daily to figure out where are our leaks are at.”