DuBOIS — The City of DuBois places a refuse dumpster at the city garage, 10 Parkway Drive, on the first Wednesday of each month, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., starting Wednesday, May 6, through the summer months.
The dumpster is provided free of charge by Advanced Disposal Inc. for City of DuBois residential customers only.
Residents must bring their driver’s license and latest water bill as proof of residency in the City of DuBois. Only a City of DuBois resident, with an account in good standing with Advanced Disposal, is permitted to dispose of items. The owner or resident must be present to dispose of items.
Advanced Disposal provides containers for City of DuBois residents to bring one load per month per resident of bulk waste items. Bulk items are limited to furniture, carpet, and general refuse.
No businesses are allowed use of the dumpster; it is provided for residential customers only. Anyone exempt from having residential service due to having a business cannot bring anything to the dumpster to dispose of.
Advanced Disposal will also accept one of each type of electronic item per month; such as, TVs, computers, monitors, etc. along with an appliance with or without Freon.
Items Advanced Disposal will not accept include: Construction or building materials of any kind, including wood, dry wall, shingles, awnings, etc. and tires.
Anyone not a City of DuBois resident in good standing with Advanced Disposal will receive a bill for the service, to be charged at Advanced Disposal’s discretion.
Items that are in garbage cans and/or bags will not be accepted as they can be placed at the curb for collection on the regular waste collection day.
All requirements will be strictly enforced by having a representative of Advanced Disposal at the garage to oversee use of the dumpster.