ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, residential and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys in June 2021.

  • Above-ground pool, South Michael Street, $106
  • New single family dwelling, Walker Road, $593
  • Patio cover, Washington Street, $240
  • Detached accessory structure, Emmert Road, $235
  • Patio with roof, Dippold Avenue, $89
  • Deck, North Michael Street, $73
  • Porch with roof, Fillmore Road, $201
  • Demolition, single family home, Cross Road, $65

Permits totaled $1,367.

