ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, residential and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys in June 2021.
- Above-ground pool, South Michael Street, $106
- New single family dwelling, Walker Road, $593
- Patio cover, Washington Street, $240
- Detached accessory structure, Emmert Road, $235
- Patio with roof, Dippold Avenue, $89
- Deck, North Michael Street, $73
- Porch with roof, Fillmore Road, $201
- Demolition, single family home, Cross Road, $65
Permits totaled $1,367.