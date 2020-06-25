ST. MARYS — The following are residential and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from April 24 through June 16, with a total of $732,084.

Residential

  • Roof over existing porch, Martin Road, $12,800
  • Residential addition, Bucktail Road, $93,834
  • Residential Additon, Bucktail Road, $24,000
  • Residential Addition, Taft Road, $20,000
  • Solar Photovoltaic System, $34, 350
  • Porch roof, Church Street, $8,200
  • Single family dwelling, Hayshakers Lane, $310,000
  • Porch, Chestnut Street, $8,500
  • Above-ground pool, Jackson Road, $500
  • In-ground pool, Windfall Road, $55,000
  • Porch, Center Street, $16,000
  • Above-ground pool, Hickory Road, $3,900
  • Detached garage, Washington Street, $30,000
  • Above-ground pool with deck, Wendel Road, $4,000
  • In-ground pool, Robin Road, $20,000
  • Single family dwelling, Plymouth Road, $70,000
  • In-ground pool, Rock Street, $16,000

Industrial

Level two alteration, Erie Avenue, $5,000

