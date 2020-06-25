ST. MARYS — The following are residential and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from April 24 through June 16, with a total of $732,084.
Residential
- Roof over existing porch, Martin Road, $12,800
- Residential addition, Bucktail Road, $93,834
- Residential Additon, Bucktail Road, $24,000
- Residential Addition, Taft Road, $20,000
- Solar Photovoltaic System, $34, 350
- Porch roof, Church Street, $8,200
- Single family dwelling, Hayshakers Lane, $310,000
- Porch, Chestnut Street, $8,500
- Above-ground pool, Jackson Road, $500
- In-ground pool, Windfall Road, $55,000
- Porch, Center Street, $16,000
- Above-ground pool, Hickory Road, $3,900
- Detached garage, Washington Street, $30,000
- Above-ground pool with deck, Wendel Road, $4,000
- In-ground pool, Robin Road, $20,000
- Single family dwelling, Plymouth Road, $70,000
- In-ground pool, Rock Street, $16,000
Industrial
Level two alteration, Erie Avenue, $5,000