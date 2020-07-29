ST. MARYS — The following are residential building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from June 16 through July 23.

New single family dwelling, Plymouth Road, $70,000

Residential additions

  • Room addition, South St. Marys Street, $15,000
  • New interior door, Johnsonburg Road, $2,500
  • Residential addition, Terrace Road, $12,000
  • Hot tub, North St. Marys Street, $4,900
  • Residential addition, Robin Road, $26,000

Pools

In-ground pool, Rock Street, $16,000

Above-ground pool, Locust Street, $1,000

Recommended Video

Decks

  • Deck, Windfall Road, $3,500
  • Repair deck, Hall Avenue, $7,500
  • Deck, West Condot Road, $5,000
  • Deck, North St. Marys Street, $11,979

Roofs

  • Roof repair, North St. Marys Street, $7,500
  • Attached garage with patio, West Joseph Road, $27,000
  • Roof over deck, Willow Road, $10,000

Garages

  • Attached garage with patio, West Joseph Road, $27,000
  • Garage, Vine Road, $35,000
  • Sunroom/garage, Fern Road, $28,000
  • Garage, Hayshaker Lane, $50,000

Recommended for you

Tags