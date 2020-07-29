ST. MARYS — The following are residential building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from June 16 through July 23.
New single family dwelling, Plymouth Road, $70,000
Residential additions
- Room addition, South St. Marys Street, $15,000
- New interior door, Johnsonburg Road, $2,500
- Residential addition, Terrace Road, $12,000
- Hot tub, North St. Marys Street, $4,900
- Residential addition, Robin Road, $26,000
Pools
In-ground pool, Rock Street, $16,000
Above-ground pool, Locust Street, $1,000
Decks
- Deck, Windfall Road, $3,500
- Repair deck, Hall Avenue, $7,500
- Deck, West Condot Road, $5,000
- Deck, North St. Marys Street, $11,979
Roofs
- Roof repair, North St. Marys Street, $7,500
- Attached garage with patio, West Joseph Road, $27,000
- Roof over deck, Willow Road, $10,000
Garages
- Garage, Vine Road, $35,000
- Sunroom/garage, Fern Road, $28,000
- Garage, Hayshaker Lane, $50,000