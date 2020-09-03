ST. MARYS — The following are residential, commercial and building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from July 1-Aug. 24.
Residential
- Addition and alteration, Cedar Road, $100,000
- Deck, North Michael Street, $3,000
- Detached garage, South Michael Street, $33,500
- Roof, Lemans Road, $10,000
- Front porch rebuild, Church Street, $2,500
- Porch roof, Lemans Road, $5,000
- Deck, Muenster Road, $15,000
- Roof over porch, Larch Road, $5,000
- Addition, Rock Street, $40,000
- Attached carport, Vermont Road, $1,000
- Garage addition, Villa Road, $24,000
- New manufactured home, Flagstone Road, $122,000
- Garage, Muenster Road, $25,000
Industrial
- Demolition, Theresia Street, $1,000
Commercial
New commercial structure, Delaum Road, $135,000