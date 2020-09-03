ST. MARYS — The following are residential, commercial and building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from July 1-Aug. 24.

Residential

  • Addition and alteration, Cedar Road, $100,000
  • Deck, North Michael Street, $3,000
  • Detached garage, South Michael Street, $33,500
  • Roof, Lemans Road, $10,000
  • Front porch rebuild, Church Street, $2,500
  • Porch roof, Lemans Road, $5,000
  • Deck, Muenster Road, $15,000
  • Roof over porch, Larch Road, $5,000
  • Addition, Rock Street, $40,000
  • Attached carport, Vermont Road, $1,000
  • Garage addition, Villa Road, $24,000
  • New manufactured home, Flagstone Road, $122,000
  • Garage, Muenster Road, $25,000

Industrial

  • Demolition, Theresia Street, $1,000

Commercial

New commercial structure, Delaum Road, $135,000

Recommended for you

Tags