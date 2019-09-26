ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys’ request for $2.5 million in funding for a connector project, designed to alleviate traffic difficulties and provide convenient and direct access to State Route 120 downtown, has been approved.
According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the approval for new funding for transportation infrastructure improvements was announced Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Administration.
The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds (TIIF) Program, administered in cooperation with the DCED and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), approved funds for the City to construct a “connector road” to bypass the Diamond downtown, according to a news release.
This investment, said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin, will improve traffic patterns around the region, and help to alleviate challenges faced by St. Marys drivers.
A study conducted by Michael Baker International in 2018 estimated that a connector would take 17 percent of truck traffic out of the downtown area, according to the City.
“The 120 Connector Project is vital to the long-term economic development of the city of St. Marys, and is an integral part of our downtown revitalization efforts,” said City Manager Timothy Pearson in a news release. “This project will open a corridor for the new downtown city park and the new Straub Beer Visitor Center while creating efficient and safe access for our growing industrial base in the city.”
The State Route 120 connector road, constructed to minimize conflict points, would provide for safer pedestrian traffic, while also improving more efficient routes for businesses, and providing more convenient and direct access to both sections of Route 120, according to the DCED.
In his Facebook post Tuesday night, St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski said he is “looking forward” to seeing what comes next for the city.
“Improving walkability in St. Marys has been a big issue for me, and I’m happy that the state is helping us do this,” he said in the post.
Radkowski also thanked the DCED, Pearson, the City’s Community and Economic Development manager Tina Gradizzi, Pennsylvania Sen. Joe Scarnati and Matt Gabler for contributing to this cause.
This project will not just help enhance the City’s traffic flow, but provide better business opportunities in the Elk County area, said PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards in the DCED news release.