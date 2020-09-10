ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson has continued to provide updates on community projects, including the downtown park.
The goal for the multi-year initiative is to have the demolition part of the project completed this month, he told City Council in July.
Another focus of the City, Pearson says, is having a more active presence online. The public relations officer position, currently filled by Hannah Brock, was created three years ago. To commemorate 25 years as a city in 2019, they told “their story” through 25 livestreams to highlight 25 events.
Other projects Pearson has embarked on since becoming city manager in 2015 include putting a bridge over Elk Creek, bringing a fitness court to town and planning for the “120 connector project,” which will include creating a better and safer environment for walkers and transportation in downtown St. Marys.
The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds (TIIF) Program, administered in cooperation with the DCED and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), approved $2.5 million in funds in 2019 for the City to construct a “connector road” to bypass the Diamond downtown.
Getting State Route 120 rerouted will result in no more large trucks having to loop around the Diamond, Pearson says, providing “straight through” and more quickly-moving traffic patterns.
Pearson said the project is still on track, but due to COVID-19, he is unsure how delayed it will be because of recent events. An engineering and environmental scoping meeting was held with PennDOT in July.
“I am optimistic by the continued progress, we will hopefully have a better timeline later this year for when construction would start,” he said.
Mayor Lou Radkowski and Pearson also redid the City’s franchise agreement with Zito Media, a “huge” project, he says, helping to rebuild the infrastructure and create a “fiber backbone” for residents and businesses in St. Marys.
“In the next three to five years, downtown St. Marys will look monumentally different,” Pearson said, noting that Dickinson Center bought a large corner of downtown. “If we are going to survive, we have to grow.”