ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski and Manager Tim Pearson each discussed local projects at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
Under the mayor’s report, Radkowski said he has had a busy month, traveling and witnessing many things in the area.
Radkowski said he did a presentation at Elkland Search and Rescue for a group of 10 and 11-year-old Boy Scouts, and what more they can do to get involved with the City.
Radkowski was able to tour the facility, which recently had some nice investment and upgraded equipment, he added.
“I want to thank them for all they do to help support our citizens in time of need,” he said.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson gave an update on area projects, including the downtown park, which is continuing to go “very well.”
The two abutments for the bridge are now in place, which gives people more of a full picture of the finished project.
“I’m excited to see the bridge in place,” he says. “We appreciate Kane Lawn and Garden for all of their hard work.”
Pearson said they also anticipate historic lights for the park being delivered in November.
Pearson has had a couple of meetings with representatives of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) about the $2.5 million in funding the City received for its connector project, designed to alleviate traffic difficulties and provide convenient and direct access to State Route 120 downtown.
“We are still trying to figure out how the funding for the project is going to work, what the City’s role and what PennDOT’s role will be,” he said. “But, the first couple of interactions with PennDOT Have been positive.”
Radkowski also received a letter from St. Marys Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Gabler about free parking for the City’s “Light Up Night” event Nov. 22. Council approved free parking from 4-8 p.m.