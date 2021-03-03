ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation has partnered with “Rec Desk” to create a new web-based recreation system for resident use.
According to Director Dani Schneider, this decision was made at the end of summer 2020.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were forced to work from home, students were asked to become more flexible with the way they learn, and we, too, had to make a lot of daily changes in order to comply with the restrictions in place,” she said in a news release.
The new fully-hosted system will make things easier when staff and residents are scheduling and registering park programs.
“We are really excited about this new management system we invested in, as it will make things easier both for us and the residents of our community,” said Schneider.
This also allows St. Marys Parks to collect data, says the news release, to better modify and make program changes.
“Data collection also gives us points in the grant-processing world,” said Schneider. “Basically, if we can show that our community is really involved in our programs, the more likely we are to receive grant funding from other sources to improve our parks and pool.”
The Community Pool is scheduled to open Monday, June 7, Schneider noted, and close Friday, Aug. 20. Pool memberships are currently at an early discount rate.
Registration for youth programs runs from March 17 through April 30, adult league registration from March 1 through April 15 and swimming lesson registration from March 1 through April 30, according to the release.
Youth programs in 2021 will include weekly-themed day camps, intro to pickleball, co-ed flag football , an outdoor camp for middle school students, a mural painting class with Elk County Council on the Arts for high school students, swimming lessons and others, said Schneider. Adult leagues include men’s and women’s basketball, women’s power volleyball, co-ed sand volleyball and cornhole.
To sign up for an account, those interested should visit www.stmarys.recdesk.com and click “create new account.” Registration opens at 6 a.m.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation is accepting donations, with proceeds directly benefiting its youth programs. Donate by calling 814-781-1718 ext. 732.