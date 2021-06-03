ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation kicked off its Benzinger Park Walking Club challenge May 30.
Director Dani Schneider said the walking club is for those ages 40 years old and up. Those who log five or more miles per week will be entered into a weekly drawing.
“Benzinger Park is known mostly for the nature trail running throughout the park,” said Schneider. “Since we offer so many other activities for younger adults and children, we wanted to incorporate something health-related for those 40 years and older.”
The club will run until Oct. 2. This is a great way for people to be outdoors, Schneider said, as well as receive all of the health benefits that might come along with walking, including reduced risk of heart disease/stroke, improved blood pressure, cholesterol levels, joints and muscles and more.
“We felt that this would be a great program to introduce, so that people would be opting more to get out of the house as well,” said Schneider.
Those who can’t walk at Benzinger Park can email the committee at the end of the week, Schenider said, with their daily mileage, as long as the participant is walking at one of St. Marys’ parks.
Parks and Rec is interested in hearing feedback from the community, too, she added. To register, call 814-781-1718 ext. 732 or email rec@stmaryspa.gov.