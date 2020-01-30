ST MARYS — The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department recently announced a listing for its 2020 job openings for the coming summer, giving high school and college students the opportunity to be more involved in their community.
Positions include aquatics supervisor (previously the St. Marys Community Pool manager), program coordinators (previously known as Benzinger and Memorial Park directors), and head lifeguard (previously the assistant pool manager position).
Director Dani Schneider said these job openings can provide great overall experiences for students in the summer.
“We offer so many unique programs for our residents,” she said. “By having such a prominent position in the community, students develop communication, teamwork and initiative and enterprise skills.”
Recreational programming allows students to be in regular communication with area residents, Schneider adds.
“One day, they may be helping kids learn some new skills in the art or basketball program, and another day, they may be simply running our concession stands,” she said. “Whatever they are doing, our parks and pool make a positive impact on our community.”
Students also have the chance to give input on new programs, based on what they think local residents would like to do, Schneider said.
“These students are able to see a program from beginning to end, and are able to evaluate their work at the end of summer, in order to fix it for the next year,” she said.
Working with Parks and Recreation shows students are excited about what is happening and want to be more involved, Schneider said.
“We take great pride, especially in our youth programs, because we are able to make such a difference in the lives of the children who live here,” she said. “We offer them opportunities to utilize their time effectively and in a more positive way, which in turn creates a better community.”
Reach out to Schneider at 814-781-1718, ext. 732, with questions. Applications must be in by Feb. 13.