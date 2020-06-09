ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation is excited to announce its new staff members for the summer, according to Director Dani Schneider.
Program coordinators Program Coordinator Cheyenne Bothun, who has a degree in health and physical education, works at St. Marys Area High School, and has a background working with Penn State Extension’s 4H program, a daycare and camps for children.
“I want to give the members of this community an enjoyable summer at all of the parks,” she said. “I think people of all ages should be able to find something they can enjoy during the summer. The summer is a great time to stay healthy and enjoy the outdoors.”
Bothun recalls making new friends each summer as a child, she said, and can’t wait to create programs for all ages to enjoy.
Sheila Bauer, a kindergarten teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, raised two sons who she says utilized the parks each summer.
“My passion includes memories of past summers with my own sons, as well as being available for young children who will use the parks this summer,” she said. “Being a teacher, many students know me and will feel comfortable with me being with them throughout the summer months. Parents of the community know me, and will feel at ease knowing I will be present at our local parks.”
Bauer said she is eager to get to know the college workers who she will be working alongside of this summer, interacting with the community and portray parks in a positive and meaningful way.
Aquatics SupervisorSt. Marys Community Pool Aquatics Supervisor Sami Geci worked as a lifeguard for four summers, she says, and is currently enrolled at Gannon University.
“I want to be a part of the community,” she said. “I have been coming to the pool with my family for as long as I can remember. The pool has always been a place where I can have fun and relax, and I want to be able to provide that type of space for everyone in the community.”
Head lifeguard Head lifeguard Carl Smith spent three summers as a full-time guard and assistant manager, and has been involved in drumline and marching band.
“Growing up in St. Marys, we would go to the pool almost everyday in the summers, and there would always be many people there.
“To me, the pool was always a great place to hangout and make new friends, and I want it to stay that way. Being able to work there and interact with the community I grew up with is very warming and humbling to me, and I want it to be that way for other people.”