ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation is giving area students an engaging art project in which to participate while they are out of school.
The online art contest, themed “Your Perfect Park,” is categorized by age groups, extending up to the age of 18.
Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said this is just one of many things they are looking to do moving forward.
“While the kids are home from school, we want to keep them engaged in things that create happiness and optimism throughout this difficult and confusing time,” she said. “With our park session just getting ready to begin, I think it’s important that the kids and families do what they can to keep their spirits up, and positive thoughts coming.”
People will be able to vote for their favorite work of art until Wednesday, Schneider said. Winners will be chosen based on the number of “likes” for each one.
“I have about 19 entries,” she said. “I will be making announcements on the winners by Thursday.”
“Something I don’t think many people realize is that Parks and Recreation is a lot more than just playing sports — it’s about creating leisure activities for a wide variety of skills and interests,” she said.
For more information, visit City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation on Facebook.