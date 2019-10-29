ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas is working to spread the world about Halloween night excitement and safety in St. Marys.
St. Marys’ trick-or-treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Local emergency responders will also be handing out treats, Nicklas said, so if children see a vehicle with its lights running, they should stop and say hello.
In reference to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the police department is offering Halloween safety tips, such as children should be accompanied by a responsible adult or parent, and if older children are trick-or-treating alone, they should go over a plan and route with a parent or guardian.
Parents should also agree on a specific time that their children should return home, Nicklas says.
It is also recommended that both children and adults keep their heads up and walk, not run, across the street and put their cellphones down.
The National Safety Council (NSC) offers tips for parents, too, Nicklas says, and drivers out during trick-or-treating hours, such as watching for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs, entering and exiting driveways carefully and watching for children in dark clothing.
“Instruct your children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and avoid trick-or-treating alone,” the NSC says. “Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and teach your children to never enter a stranger’s home.”
When it comes to costumes, it’s recommended they be fire-resistant, according to Nicklas. Children may also want to wear reflective tape on their costume or bag if they are out after dark, he added.