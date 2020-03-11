ST MARYS — City of St. Marys Police Department Officer Anthony Pistner has experienced his fair share of rewards, changes and challenges throughout his 13 years in Elk County.
Pistner, who grew up in Kersey, has been involved in pursuits, assaults, homicides, drug or death investigations, sexual assaults, car crashes and executing search warrants. Smaller departments see these incidents through from start to finish.
Being a police officer has its fair share of ups and downs, Pistner says, but what job doesn't?
“I enjoy it just as much as the first day I started. Being able to love what I do for a living — I'm grateful for that," he said.
Throughout his years in St. Marys, Pistner has watched fellow officers retire and be replaced by younger officers.
“Most officers have a 'specialty' or a talent at which they excel, so when an officer leaves, we look to train a new officer to fill the void in those areas,” he said.
Updated training in recent years has focused on drug-related investigations, since most crimes with which the COSMPD deals relate back to substance abuse, Pistner says.
“Technology has been the biggest change in this particular field,” Pistner said. “Telephones and online investigations have been a blessing and a curse. It can open up mountains of information, but can also present a whole new list of challenges.”
Even more recently, officers have seen a change in views about why criminals commit crimes, Pistner says.
“It used to be chalked up to poor decision making, however, there has been a lot more consideration to mental illness,” he said. “We often find ourselves working with social workers a lot more than in years past.”
Pistner considers himself “very fortunate” to work in the community he does.
“I certainly did not get into police work with the expectation of being thanked or receiving a pat on the back, but our community has been great to our department over the years,” he said. “Despite what you often see in the news — anti-police protests and such — the vast majority of people we encounter are respectful, appreciative and polite to us.”
When it comes to the most rewarding part of serving his community, Pistner recalls a baby onesie that is hanging on the wall of his office at the station.
“Myself and an off-duty Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) responded to a medical assistance call of a 3-month-old child who was not conscious and not breathing,” he said. “We performed CPR and were able to bring the child back — it's hard to ignore incidents like that.”
Pistner also finds it rewarding to be able to remove drug offenders from local neighborhoods or arrest a domestic violence suspect.
“By and large, being able to hold people accountable for crimes they have committed against others is why we do this — that’s the reward.”