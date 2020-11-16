ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys was recently awarded $25,000 for phase four of its Downtown Park project as part of the North Central Greenways Implementation Grant Program.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DNR) aims to provide funding for smaller conservation and natural resource-based projects that would “implement the overall recommendations identified” in the Greenways plan, according to the Greenways grant website.
City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development Coordinator Tina Gradizzi said North Central PA Regional and Planning Commission also assisted the City with the Greenways Block grant for the installation of the Downtown Park’s bridge. They are now contributing to the extension of the pathway, lighting and conduit, ADA parking and amenities.
“Since the construction season for outdoor work is coming to a close, this project will take place in either the spring or summer of 2021,” she said.
Phase four of the project will provide the pathway completion along Elk Creek, a natural system’s greenway.
“In addition, the City is identified as a Trail Town and with the continuation of our downtown park development plan, we are providing areas in which residents and visitors can access the park, participate in events, take a break at one of our local restaurants and access our local shops while on their way to the trail head to Emporium, and potentially become a hub or greenways corridor for the Ridgway to St. Marys trail,” Gradizzi said.
Following phase four, the City would like to begin part two, which consists of construction of a restroom in the parking garage area, as well as installation of a pavilion and concrete pad/flooring for the outdoor fitness court, she added. Phase five, stage and seating area, will take a bit longer to complete.
“With all the work that has been completed along with the proposed work for the development of our downtown park, we are reaching our goal of making our downtown more walkable and healthier along with working towards the implementation of the North Central Pennsylvania Greenways Plan for Elk County,” Gradizzi said.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson adds that they hope to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in the fall of 2021.
“We have worked with amazing donors throughout this project, and will be acknowledging all of them once the park and fitness court are completed,” he said.