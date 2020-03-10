ST MARYS — City of St. Marys officials have worked with Zito Media to redraw the firm’s franchise agreement for cable and internet services to residents and businesses in the area.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson said he and Mayor Lou Radkowski met with the Rigas brothers of Zito Media throughout 2019 and in December of last year. St. Marys City Council approved a reconstructed version of the City’s franchise agreement with them, which would provide fibre to the homes of St Marys customers.
“Zito agreed that in three years, they will provide fibre (broadband) to 85 percent of our customer base,” Pearson said.
Fibre broadband uses fibre optic cables to deliver data to homes and businesses. This will create a faster, more reliable internet connection, and to one gigabit download speeds, Pearson said.
This is significant, he added, since Zito Media will be investing a lot of money into St. Marys in response to ongoing issues in the next three years.
Zito Media has been trying to solve customer issues with an aging infrastructure, Pearson says.
Not only will a “fibre backbone” be beneficial for residents and businesses in the area, but it’s an enabler for businesses possibly looking to move into the St. Marys area, Pearson says. Having accessible and reliable broadband service will be something they consider, he said.