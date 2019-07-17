The City of DuBois has released information on the handout of DMAP coupons for the 2019-2020 hunting season. Each coupon is only good for one doe license for use in any season.
Coupon pickup can only be done between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
There are 92 coupons for the reservoir property, and 22 coupons for the well property.
City residents onlyFor both the reservoir property and well property, only city residents can pick up one coupon per license holder on Wednesday, Aug. 7. City residents can get one coupon for each property if desired. Coupons can only be picked up at the city office at 16 West Scribner Ave. Hunters need to bring their driver’s license and last hunting license with them.
All other hunters & non-residentsBeginning on Thursday, Aug. 8, any hunter can pick up one coupon for each property per license holder at the city office until they are gone. Hunters need to bring their driver’s license and last hunting license with them.