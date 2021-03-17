ST. MARYS — A revision to the City of St. Marys wage schedule was approved by a 4-to-3 vote during Monday evening’s council meeting, prompting a split discussion on the topic.
City Manager Lou Radkowski said he sent council members a potential revision recently. He explained that in November, the city’s human resources lead person resigned.
“I’d like to make sure we have good HR representation for our employees,” said Radkowski.
Radkowski said he has asked the city’s financial department to take on those HR responsibilities, utilizing some of the gap in the budget, and requesting that council approves this wage change.
“Our City Hall staff is exemplary,” he added. “They do terrific work from top to bottom.”
This is the first step, he said, in looking further at City Hall organization and improving operations “at the right price.”
This topic drew in a request for further discussion by Councilman Andrew Mohney, who noted he would like more time to review the information. Councilwoman Margie Brown agreed with this.
Radkowski responded by saying he has given council all of the information he has, and that he was “surprised” at the hesitancy to approve this.
In a 4-to-3 vote, council voted to put the city wage schedule topic back on the agenda.
Councilman Bob Roberts made a motion to accept the city wage schedule as outlined by Radkowski. Councilmen Shane Schneider, Joe Fleming and Radkowski all voted to accept it as well. In another 4-to-3 vote, it passed.
Further numbers and details about the city wage change were not provided at the public meeting.
Ordinance revisions Council reviewed ordinance 323, chapter 22 of the St. Marys City code, which Radkowski said allows the streamlining of development activities in St. Marys, so minor subdivision approvals won’t have to go through a two-fold process. All would go to the St. Marys Planning Commission.
Council also voted to approve revisions to chapter 15 of the City code concerning parking and parking meters, not related to a change in rates. According to Radkowski, these changes to ordinance 324 “simplify” and make the reading of the ordinance more efficient, clearing up any discrepancies concerning language and the holiday schedule.
The same was approved for the ordinance concerning city parks, giving clarity to what can and can’t happen in parks.