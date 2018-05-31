ST MARYS — A fair full of educational opportunities for families and young future cadets will take off at the St. Marys Municipal Airport on Saturday.
A S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Fair event, hosted by Civil Air Patrol Elk County Squadron 507, will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 159 Cessna Road in St. Marys.
Elk County squadron First Lieutenant and Commander Solomon Reffo said the event is one of many educationally-based activities that the CAP offers to area young people throughout the year.
Different organizations from around the community also attend the fair, including the Crystal City Fire Department and Elk County EMS, as well as pilots and other agencies.
Each organization has the opportunity to showcase what they do in the community, such as what it takes to be an EMT or firefighters have their trucks on display.
The CAP has 650 aircraft, and they hope to have one on display, Reffo said.
“This will showcase what pilots do, and how they help showcase the aerospace side of our program as well.”
The organization has three main emphases — aerospace, emergency services and cadet programs, with the biggest one being the cadet program for young people ages 12-18.
“We help shape them to be leaders and teach them how to handle themselves and to have discipline and respect,” Reffo said. “We have children from all walks (of life).”
The cadet program can be a good fit for almost any teenager, Reffo said. The activities in which they participate have been effective for young people with disabilities, athletes and many others.
The CAP Squadron’s middle school cadet team took first place in the state of Pennsylvania’s CyberPatriot challenge, a national Air Force Association competition for youth and education.
The CAP holds outreach programs in schools and other community places, helping young people build their resumes through giving access to flying airplanes, attending encampments, field training exercises and search and rescue operations.
“It helps these kids gain confidence and understand what’s required of them as they get older,” Reffo said. “We do a huge range of things they get to be involved in.”
The fair is not only held to promote the S.T.E.M. collaborative teaching effort, but to generate more interest in the cadet program, Reffo said.
“(This event) shows a number of other organizations we’re working with,” he said. “We put all these together and our cadets are able to showcase what they’ve done.”
Squadron 507 reopened in its Elk County location about five years ago, Reffo said.
The fair is being held at an outdoor location this year in order to include other organizations and people in the community.
“We’re trying to find kids that are interested in this,” Reffo said. “The whole focus is to help the community understand who we are and what we do.”
For more information, visit the CAP Elk County Squadron 507’s Facebook page. The fair is free and open to the public.
