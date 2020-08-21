REYNOLDSVILLE — Progress continues on the Reynoldsville Veterans Memorial Park as the Civil War monument was moved to the park on Tuesday.
Malone Enterprises, LLC, returned to the park to help move the monument, placing it between the two cannons. Malone brought a bucket truck to the park site to help with the process.
Francis Caltagarone and Dan Edwards were present to monitor the work on the park located along Main Street.
“It’s all happening so fast now,” Caltagarone said.
He said the Purple Heart monument and monument at the post office will be the next to be moved. Park designer Ray Bussard has been marking out the different areas for the many monuments that are included in the park design.
Jim Korb of Korb Monuments in DuBois has been monitoring the moving of the monuments and getting them placed at the park.
“Really what got us to move the Civil War monument, if you’ve been down to the pool, you’ll notice that it’s been listing heavily to starboard, and so it really needs to come out of there and be set up again,” said Sam Bundy, the park committee advisor.
The park committee has been searching for the second set of cannon balls to go with the two cannon statues in the park. Many locals and local historian Gene Deible recall there being two sets that each sat with a cannon. The committee has not had luck in finding the second set.
Bundy said the set already in their possession will likely be placed in front of the Civil War monument if the second set is not found.
“So if anybody knows where that other set ended up, let us know. We can track those down,” Bundy said.