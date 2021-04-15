DuBOIS — The Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission discussed prevention strategies during Tuesday’s virtual town hall meeting on underage drinking.
Chelsea Clark, a prevention specialist with CJDAC, said the commission takes a proactive approach to empower individuals and systems to meet the challenges of life events and transitions by creating and reinforcing healthy behaviors and lifestyles.
Some, Clark said, might wonder why prevention is so important.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the total overall cost of substance abuse in the United States, including productivity and health- and crime-related costs, exceeds $600 billion annually. She said every dollar invested in research-based prevention has the potential to save from $2 to $20 in areas such as drug abuse treatment, overall healthcare, the educational system and the criminal justice system cost.
“Our work in prevention is just one piece of the puzzle,” said Clark. “Prevention is not merely education. The idea of prevention is on a spectrum. And the spectrum of prevention is a framework for a more comprehensive understanding of prevention that includes six levels of the strategy development.”
The first level is influencing policy and legislation, said Clark, noting that’s where they are developing strategies to change laws and policies to influence the outcome.
The next strategy is changing organizational practices, she said.
“This entails adopting regulations and shaping norms to improve health and safety,” said Clark.
The next one is fostering coalitions and networks, which entails convening groups and individuals for broader goals and a greater impact, said Clark.
“Next, we have educating providers and that’s where we’re informing providers who will transmit skills and knowledge to others,” she said.
Another way is to promote community education, which means reaching groups of people with information and resources to improve health and safety.
The last strategy is strengthening individual knowledge and skills, she said.
“This is where we’re enhancing individual’s capability of preventing injury or illness and promoting safety,” said Clark.
She noted that there are several components of prevention that show significant positive results, which include intervening as early as possible, evidence-based programs, which are programs that are implemented with fidelity, and then are evaluated for their impact. Long-term with repeated interventions are programs that are carried out by a trained professional, and they include behavioral and skill-oriented effects, but also ones that emphasize bonding and relationships, including parenting skills.
According to the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, Clark said the highest lifetime usage rates were seeing in alcohol use in both Clearfield and Jefferson counties. She said 43.6 percent of students reported using in Clearfield County and 44 percent of students reported using alcohol in Jefferson County. Now, these statistics are both higher than the state level, which is sitting at 41 percent.
“As indicated, underage drinking is an issue,” said Clark. “However, the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, in addition to other agencies, are here to provide the community, schools and individuals with support. The Clearfield-Jefferson’s Drug and Alcohol Commissions’ Prevention Department is able to implement evidence-based programs into schools and communities, including Too Good for Drugs and Strengthening Families.”
Clark said each of these programs have shown significant results with a decrease in alcohol usage.
In addition, the department seeks to collaborate with community partners to offer alternative events to drinking, but also wellness days and informative town hall meetings.
“Even through the pandemic, our department has continued to do our part in prevention,” said Clark. “In August, did you see purple flags throughout Clearfield County? That was us. That was an attempt to spread awareness for Overdose Awareness Day. In September, we collaborated with local churches in Clearfield and Jefferson counties to display purple lights to support people in recovery. Also, we collaborated with local churches to spread awareness for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. On September 9, 2020 at 9:09 a.m., local churches in both counties rang their church bells to show their support for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.”
Additionally, said Clark, October was Red Ribbon Week. The commission assisted schools by providing them materials, a short video reporting on medication safety, but also they provided schools with a LED projector light, so they could light their school up in red.
“The purpose of these events are to offer a sober alternative activity to drinking, improving mental health and coping strategies, and sharing valuable information with our community,” said Clark. “Life is hard. We all encounter difficult situations. That’s normal. However, how we handle those situations is what’s crucial.”
Clark offered several healthy coping strategies for people to try that they might enjoy and fit into their schedule.
“The first one is building in regular exercise. Take a quick walk around the block or go to the park,” Clark said. “Next, we have eating well. Make sure you’re eating a well-balanced diet. You can connect with supportive people in your life, whether that’s family, your friends, someone you know at school. Carve out time in your day, week or month for your hobby. Take some me time. Practice meditation, stress reduction or yoga. Make sure you’re getting enough sleep. You could also bond with your pet, take a vacation or lastly, see a counselor, coach or a therapist. Instead of choosing an unhealthy coping strategy, try one of the healthy ones that I’ve suggested. I really hope you find a strategy that fits into your life and works for you.”