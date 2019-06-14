To clarify a portion of the detour published in Thursday’s edition, during the DuBois Community Days Firemen’s parade Saturday, traffic will travel Parkway Drive to DuBois Street, DuBois Street to North Main Street following North Main Street taking right on Grant Street, up Grant Street to Hubert Street. Take a left on Hubert Street following it the whole way to Spring Avenue. At Spring Avenue take a left following Spring Avenue the whole way to South Main Street and take a right. Traffic coming from Dixon Avenue, go on to South Main Street, taking a left onto Spring Avenue, traveling Spring Avenue to Hubert Street, taking a right onto Hubert Street, traveling on Hubert Street to West Long Avenue, taking a right on West Long Avenue, go to Grant Street take Grant Street to North Main Street and take a left onto North Main Street.

