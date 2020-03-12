Sandy Township Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Bob Wilson said the township plans to test the civil defense siren on the first Saturday of each month at noon beginning in April and only use it in emergencies; not to alert firefighters as has been done in the past. He said it will not run concurrently with the weekly fire siren test Sunday nights as this may allow people to think it’s just another fire incident. It is hoped the tests will make the public more alert to its unique tone and sound, Wilson said.

