In a story published in Wednesday’s Courier Express, Sandy Township Supervisor Kevin Salandra stated there are too many unknowns with the City of DuBois’ new wastewater treatment plant’s construction to negotiate a fair 10-year fixed rate regarding the possibility of a joint municipality authority forming between the two entities. This information was unclear in Wednesday’s edition.
Clarification
Elaine Haskins
Get email notifications on Elaine Haskins daily!
Whenever Elaine Haskins posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending
Articles
- Teen charged with assaulting mother
- Ridgway man faces charges for sexual assault of a 5-year-old
- St. Marys man accused of sexual assault in front of 11-year-old
- DuBois woman faces felony retail theft charge
- Falls Creek native, local singer works at new DuBois health practice
- Ridgway woman accused of harboring man wanted for bank robbery
- St. Marys man faces charges for meth
- St. Marys man faces charges of sexually assaulting unconscious woman, blackmailing her
- Charges filed against additional individual in July drug raid
- Punxsutawney bakery, cafe built on family roots offers 'best coffee in town'
Images
Videos
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 40°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:36:09 AM
- Sunset: 04:49:14 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Tonight
Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Tomorrow
Rain likely. High 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.92 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 87% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 98% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.56 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 98% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.94 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 87% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Teen charged with assaulting mother
- Ridgway man faces charges for sexual assault of a 5-year-old
- St. Marys man accused of sexual assault in front of 11-year-old
- DuBois woman faces felony retail theft charge
- Falls Creek native, local singer works at new DuBois health practice
- Ridgway woman accused of harboring man wanted for bank robbery
- St. Marys man faces charges for meth
- St. Marys man faces charges of sexually assaulting unconscious woman, blackmailing her
- Charges filed against additional individual in July drug raid
- Punxsutawney bakery, cafe built on family roots offers 'best coffee in town'
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.