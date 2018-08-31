In an article published in Thursday’s edition regarding PASSAGES and the SAFE-T kickoff at Penn Highlands DuBois, Tia Marie DeShong, MA, volunteer coordinator/community outreach advocate clarified that PASSAGES does not call hospitals to notify them of a sexual assault occurring — especially without the written, informed consent of a victim. Rather, if the victim reports to the emergency department and reports being assaulted, hospital staff, with the victim’s permission, will call the 24 hour hotline (800-793-3620) and a PASSAGES, Inc. staff member or volunteer will respond to the scene of provide support, including forensic rape examination accompaniment. Similarly, if a victim goes to the police station to report assault, the police department follows a similar protocol. “It seems a minute distinction, but it is very important victims understand how the process actually operates, particularly since so few people realize what their options are in these cases. In all cases, a victim is welcome to contact them first and PASSAGES can meet them at the ER, but all interactions are always on the victim’s terms,” she said.

