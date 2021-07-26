BROOKVILLE — A Clarington woman is facing child endangerment charges following a traffic stop that resulted in DUI charges.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Kimberly M. Osborne, 33, of Clarington, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one –misdemeanor, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability –misdemeanor, endangering the welfare of children –first degree misdemeanor, careless driving, and failure to yield to right of way to pedestrian –both summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an employee of a doctor’s office called the police after they saw Osbourne leave their office with a newborn child, and acting strangely. The caller noted her to be acting excited, and was constantly scratching her face, then left the office and sat in her car for a while before leaving.
Another office was then provided a vehicle registration that did not come back to the right vehicle and believed Osborne was driving it. Osborne was then seen about 1 mile from where this officer got the registration numbers from and was followed by an officer.
Osborne failed to yield to two pedestrians in the middle of a marked crosswalk when she should have. Officers then initiated a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the officer noted Osborne had small sores on her wrists and face, the only exposed skin they could see, and was acting nervous and excited.
The officer also noticed she had a baby in the backseat, which Osborne identified as her newborn.
Osborne was asked to submit to a field sobriety test, which she did. She exhibited several signs of impairment. She allegedly admitted to the officer to using methamphetamine four days ago. The officer believed Osborne to possibly be under the influence of methamphetamine and placed her under arrest and took emergency custody of her son.
Osborne was later taken for a blood draw at the Brookville Hospital which showed her blood to contain amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC, delta 9 THC, buprenorphine, and norbuprenorphine.
The officer said that with Osborne being the direct primary caregiver for a newborn child showed neglect of the overall safety displayed.
Osborne has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 24 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.