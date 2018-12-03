Waterways nominated for 2019 Pennsylvania River of the Year are the Clarion River, Conodoguinet Creek, Delaware River and Lackawanna River.
“This annual undertaking is much more than a public vote gauging popularity of a Pennsylvania waterway,” state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Regardless of outcome, the competition builds community support around our rivers and streams, putting them in the public limelight. All have unique attributes; offer incredible recreational opportunities; and offer significant boosts to local economies.”
Nominations consider each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if the nominee becomes 2019 River of the Year. In cooperation with DCNR, selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.
The public can vote for a favorite state waterway until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. The website www.pariveroftheyear.org enables voting and offers details on nominated waterways and the River of the Year program. Information on the River of the Year program is also available on the site.
Presented since 1983, this year’s 2018 winner was Loyalsock Creek.
“We are excited to kick-off, for the ninth year, the public online voting process for Pennsylvania River of the Year,” POWR Director Janet Sweeney said. “The River of the Year program is a great way for us to highlight the opportunities and challenges facing the state’s waterways.”
After a waterway receives the annual honor, local groups put in place a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip or sojourn.
The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.
