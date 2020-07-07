RIDGWAY — The Clarion-Little Toby Trail is experiencing more summer visitors than ever this year, according to Tricounty Rails to Trails Association President Dale Fox.
Fox, a trails member of nearly 30 years, said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many families and people out to enjoy biking and walking along the Clarion River.
The 18.2-mile trail, which has two main trailheads in Ridgway and Brockway and is mostly located on Pennsylvania State Game Lands, Fox notes.
Not only is being outdoors in the Pennsylvania Wilds a great family activity, Fox said, but it’s naturally promoting social distancing and physical activity during these times.
Recently, an “in memory of” chainsaw carving was placed at the Ridgway trailhead, honoring late Co-Founder Dave Love. The installation was paid for by three community donors, Fox notes.
The association is always looking for ways to connect area towns together, Fox says. Members are in the beginning stages of hopefully building a trail from Johnsonburg to Ridgway.
The trail group is facing the challenge of raising the funds necessary to completely resurface the trail, Fox says, dealing with problems like ingrown grass. So, they are in the process of looking for a volunteer engineer and applying for grants to help with the cost.
Like other organizations, Fox says the association has experienced a lack of funds from COVID-19, since fundraisers have had to be cancelled and many grants are going to COVID-19 causes at the time being. The trail was able to hold a “goose chase” scavenger hunt, though, on July 4.
The association welcomed five new board members this year — Bruna Grieneisens, Tim Grieneisen, Judi Freedman, Bill Maiers and Peter Carr, some of whom are involved in things like trial maintenance, and others, grant writing, Fox says.
Brockway’s stand-alone trail, Five Bridges Trail, offers a great wildlife trail, too, Fox says, with environmental education values and wetlands.
There are still two open seats on the trail association’s board, Fox says, and it is always accepting of new interest.
For more information, visit www.tricountyrailstotrails.org. Checks can be mailed to Tricounty Rails to Trails, P.O. Box 115, Ridgway, PA 15853.