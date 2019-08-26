BROOKVILLE — A Clarion man faces charges of corruption of minors after allegedly furnishing alcohol to underage youngsters Aug. 19.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Thomas Andrew Himes, 22, of Clarion, including three counts of corruption of minors and three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were alerted there was possible underage drinking taking place at a residence in Brookville. Police responded to the residence to investigate, and explained to the adult present, Pamela Price, what they had been told.
Price agreed to check in the back yard for her granddaughter and her friends. When she came back, she said the two girls were sleeping on the trampoline in the backyard. The police asked to speak with the girls, but when they got to the backyard, only Price’s granddaughter was there.
According to the affidavit, officers could smell alcohol on the girl’s breath, and she was slurring her words and swaying. The girl said she had only had Coca-Cola, so police asked Price if they could administer a preliminary breath test to check for alcohol levels. The test reportedly was positive.
Police then questioned the girl the whereabouts of the friend who had been in the backyard with her. She reportedly told police where the girl lived, and where she might have gone.
Price refused to have the girl checked out at the hospital, and said she would make sure nothing happened for the night. Police reportedly then left to locate the other girl.
After searching several residences they were told where the second girl might have returned to her home. Officers returned to the second girl’s home to talk with her and her guardian, Phyllis Solinsky, about the alcohol. When they found her, she was allegedly intoxicated and said she could not remember the last name of the person who had bought the alcohol for them.
During an interview later at the police station with the second girl, she told police Himes had bought the alcohol for them at Sheetz. then she had jumped the fence to get away when police arrived at the residence, according to the affidavit.
Police then interviewed Himes about the incident. Himes told police the girls had asked him to buy them alcohol, and he allegedly refused. He purchased alcohol for himself, but when he exited Sheetz, the first girl took the bag and left. Himes told police he had his baby in the car, and did not call police because he would be in trouble either way.
A preliminary hearing for Himes is scheduled for Oct. 1 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.