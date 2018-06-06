RIDGWAY — Clarion Sintered Metals of Ridgway was recently recognized for its hard work and dedication to having high standards and staying a well-respected and customer-related company.
CSM was awarded the President’s Award for Commitment by the SRI Quality System Registrar in May. “The award honors those companies that have held continuous registration with SRI for 20 years or more,” according to a press release.
SRI sees that organizations meet industry standards and requirements, employing auditors in the field and giving businesses worldwide recognition.
CSM Director of Human Resources Pat Straub said the company receiving this award was especially recognizable, since SRI makes sure businesses maintain rigorous quality standards and credentials.
“(This award) is 20 years of meeting and exceeding the quality standards that we maintain,” Straub said. “Twenty years is a long time to be doing business at a high level with any organization.”
CSM was established in 1984, and for 34 years has been one of the largest privately owned powdered metal companies in the world, according to its website. Keeping both locations local has helped the company bond with its customers, providing each one with high-quality value and service.
CSM employs 275 people between its two plant locations, which are both in Ridgway, Straub said.
The company offers design solutions for automotive, industrial and agricultural design applications through high-volume manufacturing.
“Clarion Sintered Metals and its employees are one of the distinguished few that has set the highest standards and excelled for more than two decades,” SRI President Christopher H. Lake said in a press release. “Your commitment to quality and management systems demonstrates your dedication to meet and exceed customer expectations and continually strive for excellence.”
CSM is located at 3472 Montmorenci Road in Ridgway. For more information, visit www.clarionsintered.com.
(0) comments
