A 53-year-old Clarion woman has been charged by DuBois City Police with “huffing” while in a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in DuBois.
Melissa A. Schill, South Sixth Avenue, Clarion, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of smelling/inhaling toxic releasing substances.
The charge, filed Aug. 15, stems from an incident at 7:49 p.m. on Aug. 6 in the parking lot of a convenience store on North Brady Street.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office, a police officer was flagged down by a man who said he picked a woman up from Walmart who needed a ride.
While he was driving, he told the police the woman took a can of duster used to clean electronics and started “huffing in.” He said she then passed out and fell onto his lap while he was driving. He said he asked her to get out of his vehicle because he did not want someone in his vehicle huffing, but she refused to get out, the affidavit said.
The police approached the woman who was seated in the front passenger seat. She was identified as Schill by means of a Pennsylvania driver’s license. When police talked with her, her speech reportedly was slurred, the affidavit said. She reportedly said she was just getting a ride and she was not “huffing.” Asked if she had any duster, she reportedly said she did not.
The driver granted police permission to search his vehicle and a white can of duster was found under the front passenger seat where Schill had been seated, the affidavit said.
The brand name of the 10 ounce can of electronic duster was “Onn.” The police retrieved the item and spoke with Schill about it. She reportedly said it was not hers. Police noted a small amount of red-colored lipstick on the nozzle, the affidavit said. Schill was also reportedly wearing a red tinted lipstick and had it smeared around her mouth.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 at Ford’s office.