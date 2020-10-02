FALLS CREEK — No findings were reported following the 2019 audit report of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, according to Kim Dorchak of Kotzan CPA & Associates, P.C. in Johnstown.
“We did issue a clean opinion on the financial statements. So, that’s certainly positive. That’s the result of the audit that you want, a clean opinion or an unmodified opinion on the statements,” said Dorchak. “We also had no financial statement internal control findings that we identified. So, that’s a good thing. This is year two for that.”
Dorchak also said that this is the second year in a row that there were no material audit adjustments or other types of internal control items that were identified with regard to the financial statements.
“That’s certainly good news. We’ve had those in the past. They’ve been corrected, so we’re on year two of nothing there, which is great,” she said.
According to the statement of net position, Dorchak said at the end of December in 2019, “we were sitting on about $148,000 in cash ... we had other current assets of about $139,000.”
The biggest item in current assets was $87,000 in accounts receivable.
“These are balances due to the airport at the end of the year,” said Dorchak. “About $52,000 of that was due from Southern (Airways). And then another $30,000, actually what drove up receivables a little bit at 12-31-19, we had $30,000 due from Orion Drilling. That was something new this year. There was a settlement with them for water usage that went back to like 2018. So they owed us about $30,000 from that settlement. That was sitting in receivables at the end of December.”
In addition to accounts receivable, Dorchak said the airport had some grant money due to them at the end of the year, approximately $18,000, and then about $35,000 in inventory, which would be fuel.
“That’s making up those other current assets, that $139,000,” she said. “We’ve got restricted assets of about $72,000. This is made up our PFC (Passenger Facility Charge) monies. The PFC cash that we’re sitting on at the end of the year was about $48,000. And then we have the FAA restricted funds about $24,000 that we’ve had for a number of years now in a savings account from that land deal a number of years ago that Bob (Shaffer) mentioned earlier, about $24,000 there. So the PFC money and the FAA money are restricted, making up that $72,000.”
Dorchak reported total assets were listed at almost $13.7 million in capital assets, which includes all of the airport equipment and buildings.
“That’s down significantly over last year, down about $427,000,” she said. “And that’s just thanks to depreciation. So our assets are depreciating year after year. We did have capital additions this year. We spent about $192,000 in 2019 on projects from the taxiway runway rehab to terminal rehab to some equipment that was purchased. So we did spend $192,000 in capital assets on capital assets, but depreciation expense was $620,000.”
The overall total assets in 2018 were listed at $14 million, which makes the airport down about $350,000 over 2018 or about 2.4 percent, she said.
Liabilities were listed at $82,000 at the end of 2019.
“That means that the liability we expect to pay within the next year in 2020, about $82,000, that were due in 2020, and then our long-term liabilities about $248,000 going out beyond 2020,” Dorchak said. “Our liabilities did come down, which is good news, about $80,000 overall.”
Expenses exceeded revenues in 2019 by $271,000, said Dorchak.
“That eats into our equity or our net position. But the good news I want to point out though, in this equity section and this net position section is the unrestricted line, that’s $63,449. Last year that was a deficit. So overall our net position’s down because of capital assets and depreciation, but our unrestricted portion of net position is positive this year, and that’s going in the right direction,” she said.
Operating revenues in 2019 were approximately $923,000, while operating expenses were just over $1 million.
“We are left with an operating loss. Our operating expenses are exceeding our operating revenues by 112, but it’s less of a loss than last year,” Dorchak said. “So oddly, I mean, we’re looking at negative numbers, but it’s an improvement over 2018’s loss of $138,000. Our revenues are up about $90,000. Our expenses are up, but only about $65,000. We do have about a $26,000 improvement there over last year, but then the next line, you can see our big item here is depreciation. I keep mentioning it $620,000 in depreciation expense on all of our capital assets.”
Operating revenues did increase by $90,000 in 2019, which was a good thing, she said.
Dorchak also noted that there was one small compliance item with regard to PFC reporting.
“We are required to test passenger facility charge program, or the PFC program for compliance with federal regulations,” said Dorchak. “And we had one small item that we did identify. There was an error on the first quarter report. As you know, there’s quarterly reporting that is done for PFC activity, and the first quarter report had a minor error on it. We identified that. It was immediately corrected. Bonnie (Sylvester) immediately revised the first quarter PFC report. And so basically it’s just kind of a matter of watching for that in the future. Just kind of reviewing those reports carefully before we submit them. It’s not a systemic issue. So certainly not a big deal there, but we did want to point it out on.”