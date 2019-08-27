FALLS CREEK — No findings were reported following the 2018 audit report of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, according to Kim Dorchak of Kotzan CPA & Associates, P.C. in Johnstown.
“We issued a clean opinion on the financial statements, an unmodified or clean opinion, so that’s positive. That’s the result you want on the audit,” said Dorchak, a certified public accountant, at Friday’s authority meeting.
“We had no internal control deficiencies this year and this is the first year, I think, since we’ve been doing this audit,” said Dorchak. “So this was great news. Usually in the past, and I think you recall maybe the first year or two we were here, we had a number of recommendations and things to kind of tighten up our internal controls. And I think the last couple of years, the only item has been, we’ve had to make some material audit adjustments to make some corrections to the numbers when we come in and do the audit. (We) didn’t have as much of that this year. Not as much in the way of entries, the numbers were correct when we came in. So all positive. So no internal control deficiencies, no big material audit adjustments this year. So good news there.”
Dorchak said another positive is that there were also no issues with the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) program and how those monies are being expended.
According to the statement of net position, total assets were listed at $14,384,347 as of Dec. 31, 2018. At the end of December in 2017, the total assets were listed at $14,969,667. Cash was listed as $128,592 in 2018 and $100,106 in 2017.
Other current assets were listed at $106,970 in 2018 and $249,085 in 2017.
The restricted assets were listed at $46,302 in 2018 and $45,283 in 2017. Restricted assets represent approximately $18,000 in PFC money that is being held until the end of the year, she said.
Capital assets, which are net of depreciation, were listed at $14,102,483 in 2018 and $14,575,193 in 2017.
“That’s the big decrease in our overall assets. That’s just depreciation. We didn’t have a lot in the way of capital additions. We didn’t have a lot of big projects going on in 2018. We had about $150,000 in capital additions. But our depreciation expense was $626,000,” Dorchak said.
Dorchak said the liabilities expected to be paid in 2019 is $125,000, which is a large decrease over last year’s amount, nearly $500,000.
The total net position is listed at $13,974,631 in 2018. It was $14,329,573 in 2017.
“In 2018, our expenses exceeded our revenues, so that eased into our equity. And if you take a look, I mean I do want to point out, you can see most of our net position is is our capital assets invested in capital assets, net debt. That $13.9 million is what makes up most of our equity,” said Dorchak. “We’ve got the restricted monies, about $46,000, that’s restricted and that actually leaves us with an unrestricted deficit. So we did go into a deficit this year from an unrestricted perspective. But you know, hopefully we’ll bounce back from that next year. I mean we were positive last year, $70,000. When you take away the assets, the capital assets and the money that’s restricted or in a deficit. So hopefully that will rebound next year.”
Regular operating revenues in 2018 were listed at $832,171 as opposed to $707,061 in 2017. Regular operating expenses were also increased in 2018, $970,376. They were $879,159 in 2017. The operating loss in 2018 is $138,205. It was $172,098 in 2017.
“So thankfully our expenses didn’t go up quite as rapidly as our revenues, so that was a good thing for this year,” said Dorchak. “We’re kind of moving in the right direction from operations.”
County/municipal allocations totaled $230,000 in 2018. Dorchak said $155,000 of that money came from Jefferson County, $60,000 from Clearfield County and the remaining from DuBois ($7,500) and Sandy Township ($7,500). In 2017, county/municipal allocations were listed at $274,370.
Dorchak said there really wasn’t a decrease in the standard allocation in 2017.
“The money from Jefferson (County) seemed like it was $40,000 higher because they also forgave some security costs,” said Dorchak. “We owed them money in security costs that we did not pay because we did not get grant money in order to do it. So they had provided security services and forgave that for us ... wrote that off. So that kind of went into the contribution line last year. So that was $40,000. We didn’t have that this year. So the actual regular allocations were consistent.”
In past years, Dorchak said there have been separate management letters issued with some recommendations.
“All of those things that we commented in the past have been corrected,” said Dorchak. “This was the first year we didn’t have an internal control deficiency, which is great. That’s kudos to your management team here to Bob (Shaffer) and Bonnie (Sylvester). So definitely moving in the right direction there.”