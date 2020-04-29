Clearfield Borough Police
April 26
Police were notified of a mental health emergency on East Locust Street involving a missing woman. Police were able to make contact with the woman who stated that she was fine and would return home.
Police were notified of an individual stealing medical marijuana from another individual. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police were notified of an incident involving fraud in which an individual’s identity was used in an attempt to create a credit card account.
Police made contact with a suspicious vehicle located in an alleyway. The driver was found to have a suspended license.
Police were notified of a noise complaint on Turnpike Avenue.
Lawrence Township Police were assisted by this department with an incident involving two men arguing with firearms in their possession. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation.
Police responded to a report of a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Bigler Road. Police arrived and cleared the roadway.