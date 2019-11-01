The following candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot in Clearfield County and its townships, cities, boroughs and school districts in the Courier Express readership area.
Justice of the Superior Court
- Democrats Amanda Green-Hawkins and Daniel D. McCaffery and Republicans Megan McCarthy King and Christylee Peck are running for two open seats.
District Attorney
- Democrat and incumbent William A. Shaw Jr. is being challenged by Republican Ryan P. Sayers for the four-year term seat.
County Commissioner
- Republicans and incumbents John A. Sobel and Tony Scotto are being challenged by Democrats Lisa A. Kovalick and David S. Glass for two four-year term seats.
County Treasurer
- Democrat/Republican Carol A. Fox is unopposed for another four-year term.
Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphan’s Court
- Republican Maureen E. Inlow is unopposed for a four-year term seat.
County Coroner
- Republican and acting Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder and Democrat Olivia A. Cutler are running for the four-year term seat.
City of DuBoisMayor
- Democrat/Republican Randy E. Schmidt is unopposed for a four-year term seat.
City Controller
- Republican Shane T. Dietz is unopposed for a four-year term seat.
Member of Council
- Democrat Diane Bernardo and Republican Edward L. Walsh are running for two four-year term seats.
TownshipsSandy Township Supervisor
- Democrats/Republicans Wiliam A. Beers Jr. and Samuel J. Mollica III are unopposed for two six-year term seats.
Brady Township Supervisor
- Democrat William T. Harvey Jr. and Mark A. Krach are running for one six-year term seat.
Auditor
- Republican Jean R. Hayes is unopposed for a six-year term seat.
Huston Township Supervisor
- Democrat Charles M. Rio and Republican Marleen Meraglia are running for one six-year term seat.
Union Township Supervisor
- Democrat/Republican Val E. Orcutt is unopposed for a six-year term seat.
Auditor
- Republican Carol Harris Horner is unopposed for a six-year term seat.
Bloom TownshipSupervisor
- Republican Michael D. Hollabaugh is unopposed for a six-year term seat.
BoroughGrampian Borough Member of Council
- Democrat Lewis Evert Weber is running for one of three four-year term seats.
DuBois Area School District District A — City of DuBois
- Dustan R. Dodd is running for one of two four-year term seats.
District B — Bloom, Huston, Union, Sandy townships
- Democrat/Republican Gilbert J. Barker is unopposed for one four-year term seat.
District C — Brady Township and Troutville Borough
Democrats/Republicans Mark J. Gilga and Robert G. Wachob are unopposed for two four-year term seats.