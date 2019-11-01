Vote

The following candidates will appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot in Clearfield County and its townships, cities, boroughs and school districts in the Courier Express readership area.

Justice of the Superior Court

  • Democrats Amanda Green-Hawkins and Daniel D. McCaffery and Republicans Megan McCarthy King and Christylee Peck are running for two open seats.

District Attorney

  • Democrat and incumbent William A. Shaw Jr. is being challenged by Republican Ryan P. Sayers for the four-year term seat.

County Commissioner

  • Republicans and incumbents John A. Sobel and Tony Scotto are being challenged by Democrats Lisa A. Kovalick and David S. Glass for two four-year term seats.

County Treasurer

  • Democrat/Republican Carol A. Fox is unopposed for another four-year term.

Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphan’s Court

  • Republican Maureen E. Inlow is unopposed for a four-year term seat.

County Coroner

  • Republican and acting Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder and Democrat Olivia A. Cutler are running for the four-year term seat.

City of DuBoisMayor

  • Democrat/Republican Randy E. Schmidt is unopposed for a four-year term seat.

City Controller

  • Republican Shane T. Dietz is unopposed for a four-year term seat.

Member of Council

  • Democrat Diane Bernardo and Republican Edward L. Walsh are running for two four-year term seats.

TownshipsSandy Township Supervisor

  • Democrats/Republicans Wiliam A. Beers Jr. and Samuel J. Mollica III are unopposed for two six-year term seats.

Brady Township Supervisor

  • Democrat William T. Harvey Jr. and Mark A. Krach are running for one six-year term seat.

Auditor

  • Republican Jean R. Hayes is unopposed for a six-year term seat.

Huston Township Supervisor

  • Democrat Charles M. Rio and Republican Marleen Meraglia are running for one six-year term seat.

Union Township Supervisor

  • Democrat/Republican Val E. Orcutt is unopposed for a six-year term seat.

Auditor

  • Republican Carol Harris Horner is unopposed for a six-year term seat.

Bloom TownshipSupervisor

  • Republican Michael D. Hollabaugh is unopposed for a six-year term seat.

BoroughGrampian Borough Member of Council

  • Democrat Lewis Evert Weber is running for one of three four-year term seats.

DuBois Area School District District A — City of DuBois

  • Dustan R. Dodd is running for one of two four-year term seats.

District B — Bloom, Huston, Union, Sandy townships

  • Democrat/Republican Gilbert J. Barker is unopposed for one four-year term seat.

District C — Brady Township and Troutville Borough

Democrats/Republicans Mark J. Gilga and Robert G. Wachob are unopposed for two four-year term seats.

