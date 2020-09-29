DuBOIS — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder has identified one of two people who were found dead in Sandy Township Saturday and both deaths are being investigated separately.
On Monday, Sandy Township Police said they were dispatched at 12:19 p.m. Saturday to a Cayman Landing residence for a deceased 43-year-old woman.
Tuesday, Snyder identified the woman as Patricia Holcombe of DuBois. An autopsy was conducted but no final cause of death has been determined yet.
At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a man, laying unresponsive in a grassy area near the Interstate 80 entrance on Route 255, the police said.
Upon arrival, officers determined the man to be deceased, which was confirmed by Snyder. On Tuesday, she said family notification of the 27-year-old man has not been done yet and that he was from out-of-state.
Final results for both autopsies are expected to take six to eight weeks, Snyder said.
The police stated that there is no danger to the public in relation to either incident.
More information will be released when investigations are complete.