DuBOIS — The reason a 33-year-old Brockway woman was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 near DuBois Saturday afternoon remains under investigation by state police in DuBois and by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
The woman was involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash at 3:13 p.m. That crash claimed the life of Ryan V. Muirhead, 43, DuBois, who was the driver of a 2010 Toyota RAV4. All three of his passengers sustained serious injuries. The passengers included Tammy L. Llewellyn, 40, DuBois, who was taken by helicopter to Altoona Hospital; David L. Barnacastle, 42, Brookville, who was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital; and a 6-year-old female passenger who was flown by helicopter to Pittsburgh's Children's Hospital.
The driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, Shara Franco, 33, Brockway, was traveling in the wrong direction, westbound, in the eastbound lanes. She was taken by helicopter to Altoona Hospital. Sayers said she did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
A third vehicle, a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia, was being driven Richard L. Hughes, 62, of Greenville, who was not injured.
"It really is too early to speculate," said Sayers of his investigation. "We have search warrants that will be going into place. The crash re-constructionist will be providing a cause for the accident as well. Additionally, we will be checking on any kind of mental issues or whether she (Franco) was under the influence or even if she was suicidal — all avenues for why and what her state of mind was are being investigated. We should have more answers to that in the next few days."
According to state police, the three-vehicle crash occurred on I-80 east in the area of mile marker 99.4 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Both Muirhead and Hughes were traveling east, with Hughes in the left lane of travel and Muirhead in the right lane of travel. As Franco was traveling in the wrong direction, Hughes attempted to avoid impact with her vehicle by swerving into the right lane of travel. The Franco vehicle hit the trailing unit of Hughes' vehicle in the position of the fourth and fifth axles.
After this impact, the Franco vehicle continued westbound and hit the Muirhead vehicle in the 11 o'clock position of the vehicle. This impact caused the Franco vehicle to rotate clockwise, coming to rest in the middle of the eastbound lanes. The crash caused the Muirhead vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise and roll onto its roof, landing facing westbound on the south side of the guide rail.
Muirhead was pronounced dead at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder. An autopsy was conducted Monday morning. Snyder said the cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma to the head.
Sayers said he arrived at the scene of the accident at about 5 p.m. Saturday.
"I think it's part of the job," said Sayers. "When it is time to prosecute I have an idea what the whole scene looked like. The police can ask me what I need as far as search warrants and I can answer them in real time. It's truly a terrible situation. Why somebody is driving on the wrong side of the road is still under investigation. We need the accident report and the results of her mental status — whether she was under the influence of anything before we file anything — sooner rather than later. If there are mental or substance abuse issues, I don't want an individual like that back out on the street awaiting for charges."
The state Department of Transportation alerted motorists Saturday that I-80 eastbound was closed at exit 97 (DuBois/Brockway) due to the crash. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at exit 97 and followed state Route 255 before reconnecting with I-80 at the DuBois/Penfield interchange at mile marker 101. The involved area of I-80 reopened to traffic at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.