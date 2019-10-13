CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Election Office is seeking poll workers to help out on Election Day to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the following locations:
- Troutville Borough
- Lawrence Township – Plympton Precinct
- Sandy Township – Oklahoma Precinct
- Sandy Township – Sabula Precinct
- Sandy Township – Treasure Lake Precinct
Poll workers must be a registered voter in the precinct to work. Training classes will be held Oct. 15 and 17.
Anyone interested in work or would like further information is asked to contact contact Dawn Graham, director of election, 814)765-2642, ext. 5053 or e-mail: elections@clearfieldco.org.