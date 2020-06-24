JOHNSTOWN — A resident of Clearfield County pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of filing a false claim against an agency of the United States, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
William Fabiseski, 45, of Clearfield County, pleaded guilty to the indictment before United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, from Feb. 10, 2007, to Aug. 23, 2008, Fabiseski prepared and filed false, fictitious, and fraudulent income tax returns wherein he claimed income tax refunds knowing such claims were false. The claims he prepared and filed were false in that the purported claimant’s address was false, and the wage and withholding information was false.
Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Dec. 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a maximum sentence of 135 years in prison, a fine of $6,750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Fabiseski.