The following are Clearfield County’s polling locations in the Courier Express readership area for the Nov. 5 election:

DuBois City

  • 1st Ward, Friendship Hose House, 12 S. Main St., DuBois
  • 2nd Ward, Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois
  • 3rd Ward, John DuBois Hose House No. 3, 301 First St., DuBois
  • 4th Ward, Fourth Ward Hose House, 250 S. Brady St., DuBois
  • 5th Ward, Goodwill Fire Co. building, 418 S. State St., DuBois

Troutville Borough

  • Troutville Borough Building, 130 Grant Road, Troutville

Bloom Township

  • Bloom Township Building, rear, 6209 Greenville Pike, Grampian

Brady Township

  • Luthersburg Community Building, 71 Community Center St., Luthersburg

Huston Township

  • Penfield Grange Hall, 12479 Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield

Sandy Township

  • Falls Creek first precinct, Adrian-Sandy Fire Co. No. 3, 83 Guy Ave., DuBois
  • Falls Creek second precinct, Adrian-Sandy Fire Co. No. 3, 83 Guy Ave., DuBois
  • Oklahoma precinct, Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Co. Building, 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois
  • Sabula precinct, Hickory Grange, 836 Mountain Run Road, DuBois
  • Treasure Lake, Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake Road, DuBois
  • West Sandy precinct, West Sandy Fire Co. Building, 15 Forest Ave., DuBois

Union Township Union Township Civilian Fire Co., 44 DuBois-Rockton Road, Rockton

