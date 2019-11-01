The following are Clearfield County’s polling locations in the Courier Express readership area for the Nov. 5 election:
DuBois City
- 1st Ward, Friendship Hose House, 12 S. Main St., DuBois
- 2nd Ward, Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois
- 3rd Ward, John DuBois Hose House No. 3, 301 First St., DuBois
- 4th Ward, Fourth Ward Hose House, 250 S. Brady St., DuBois
- 5th Ward, Goodwill Fire Co. building, 418 S. State St., DuBois
Troutville Borough
- Troutville Borough Building, 130 Grant Road, Troutville
Bloom Township
- Bloom Township Building, rear, 6209 Greenville Pike, Grampian
Brady Township
- Luthersburg Community Building, 71 Community Center St., Luthersburg
Huston Township
- Penfield Grange Hall, 12479 Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield
Sandy Township
- Falls Creek first precinct, Adrian-Sandy Fire Co. No. 3, 83 Guy Ave., DuBois
- Falls Creek second precinct, Adrian-Sandy Fire Co. No. 3, 83 Guy Ave., DuBois
- Oklahoma precinct, Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Co. Building, 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois
- Sabula precinct, Hickory Grange, 836 Mountain Run Road, DuBois
- Treasure Lake, Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake Road, DuBois
- West Sandy precinct, West Sandy Fire Co. Building, 15 Forest Ave., DuBois
Union Township Union Township Civilian Fire Co., 44 DuBois-Rockton Road, Rockton